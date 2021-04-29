Dozens injured in stampede at big Israeli religious festival

Magen David Adom tweeted that it was treating 50 people, including 20 in critical condition. Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed, but the rescue service said the injuries were caused only by a stampede.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered at the foot of Mount Meron to celebrate Lag BaOmer, a Jewish holiday honoring Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there.