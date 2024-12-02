Dozens, including children, killed in stampede following clashes at a Guinea soccer match

“During the stampede, victims were recorded,” Bah said, without further details about the casualties. The regional authorities are working to restore calm in the area, he added.

The stampede resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, according to the National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, a coalition of political parties, which called for an investigation.

Local media reported the chaos followed a disputed penalty that angered fans, many of them clashing and pouring onto the open soccer field at the crowded stadium.

Among the victims were children, according to the local Media Guinea and videos that appeared to be from the scene. Media Guinea said some of the injured being treated at a regional hospital are in critical condition.