Down 2 sets, Djokovic tops Sinner; 26th Wimbledon win in row

In the semifinals on Friday, the top-seeded Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, will meet either No. 9 Cameron Norrie of Britain or unseeded David Goffin of Belgium. The men’s quarterfinals Wednesday: No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain vs. No. 11 Taylor Fritz of the U.S., and Nick Kyrgios of Australia vs. Cristian Garin of Cile.

The first player into the women’s semifinals was 103rd-ranked Tatjana Maria, who defeated Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in an all-German matchup. Maria is 34, making her only the sixth woman at least that old to get this far at Wimbledon in the professional era, which began in 1968.

The others? It’s quite a list: Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

This is Maria’s 35th Grand Slam tournament; she only once previously had even made it as far as the third round.

She’ll take on No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic for a spot in Saturday’s final. The other women’s quarterfinals: 2019 champion Simona Halep of Romania vs. No. 20 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S., and No. 17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan vs. Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

Of the women’s quarterfinalists, only Halep owns a major title (she has two).

Serbia's Novak Djokovic helps Italy's Jannik Sinner to his feet after he slipped while chasing down a ball in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates defeating Germany's Jule Niemeier in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they sit in the Royal box on Centre Court as they watch the men's singles quarterfinal match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Jannik Sinner on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Germany's Jule Niemeier greets Germany's Tatjana Maria, left, at the net after being defeated in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a return from between his legs to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spectators pack Centre court as Italy's Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Novak Djokovic prepare to start the 5th set in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic steps over the net to check on the condition of Italy's Jannik Sinner who slipped while chasing down a ball in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates defeating Germany's Jule Niemeier in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates defeating Germany's Jule Niemeier in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)