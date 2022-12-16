Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health

The Biden administration has handed out more than $130 million in grants for 988 this month and invested more than $432 million to get the hotline up and running. Eventually, 988 will be able to do more than receive calls, including mobile mental health crisis teams that can be sent to people’s homes and emergency mental health centers, similar to urgent care clinics that treat physical aches and pains. But states need more funding and time to make that happen.

The new 988 system builds on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, an existing network of more than 200 crisis centers nationwide staffed by counselors who answer millions of calls each year. Calls to the old lifeline, at 800-273-8255, will still go through even with 988 in place.

The 988 system weeks ago suffered a daylong outage, which is under investigation.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

