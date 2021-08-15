Doug Barron shoots third straight 64 to win in Calgary

Canadian star Mike Mike Weir had a 68 to tie for ninth at 9 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title.

Robert Allenby had a 67 to tie for 44th at 1 under. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.

The tournament was the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.