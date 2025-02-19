Mbappé hat trick for Real Madrid dumps Man City out of Champions League. PSG, Dortmund advance

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick, Erling Haaland stayed on the bench injured and Real Madrid has dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, right, after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, right, after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick, Erling Haaland stayed on the bench injured and Real Madrid dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mbappé's stellar trio of goals in the fourth, 33rd and 61st minutes in a 3-1 win padded Madrid's lead to 6-3 on aggregate score over the 2023 champion in their two-leg knockout playoff.

One superstar striker was watched by another from the sidelines. Haaland was not fit to start for an ultimately overmatched Man City because of a knee injury suffered late in a Premier League game Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain beat French rival Brest 7-0, to run up a 10-0 aggregate score, and will play either Liverpool or Barcelona in the round of 16.

PSV Eindhoven and Juventus were heading to extra time with the Dutch side leading 2-1 to level the aggregate score at 3-3. United States international Timothy Weah scored for Juventus.

In the early game Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund started with a 3-0 lead at home to Sporting Lisbon and was barely stretched in a 0-0 draw. Sporting's Champions League campaign imploded after coach Ruben Amorim left for Manchester United in November.

Round of 16 draw

Real Madrid, PSG, Dortmund and PSV/Juventus join Bayern Munich, Benfica, Club Brugge and Feyenoord, which all advanced Tuesday, as playoff round winners who will be unseeded teams in Friday's draw. They will host the first-leg games on March 4-5.

The top eight in the 36-team standings three weeks ago — Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, Aston Villa — skipped the playoffs round and are seeded in the round of 16 draw. They host second legs on March 11-12.

The round of 16 is in a new, tennis-like seeded bracket for the knockout stage in the expanded competition format.

Madrid, as the 11th-place team in the standings and No. 11 seed already knew its next opponent would be Atletico or Leverkusen, who respectively placed fifth and sixth.

Top-seeded Liverpool will play No. 15 PSG or No. 16 Benfica.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shoots to score his sides third goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland sits on the bench ahead of the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, center, scores the opening goal of his team during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watches the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti hugs Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, greets Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sporting's goalkeeper Rui Silva saves the penalty kick during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP at the Signa-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dortmund's head coach Niko Kovac walks during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP at the Signa-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sporting's goalkeeper Rui Silva fouls Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi inside the penalty box during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP at the Signa-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sporting's Eduardo Quaresma left, and Dortmund's Serhiou Guirassy fight for the ball during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP at the Signa-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSV's Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between PSV and Juventus at Phillips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Wednesday, Feb.19, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSV's Ivan Perisic scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between PSV and Juventus at Phillips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Wednesday, Feb.19, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Juventus' Timothy Weah, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between PSV and Juventus at Phillips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Wednesday, Feb.19, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSG's Vitinha , left, celebrates with teammate PSG's Bradley Barcola after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, celebrates with a teammate after scoring the opening goal of his team against Brest during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

