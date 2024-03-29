Doris Kearn Goodwin and Laurie Anderson to receive medals from American Academy of Arts and Letters

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Laurie Anderson and the president of the Harlem School of the Arts, James C

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
1 minute ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Doris Kearns Goodwin, Laurie Anderson and the president of the Harlem School of the Arts, James C. Horton, are being honored by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

The academy announced Friday that Goodwin, the Pulitzer Prize winning historian, is receiving a Gold Medal for biography. Anderson, the celebrated avant-garde performer, will be given a Gold Medal for music. Horton, who has run the renowned Harlem school since 2022 and has worked in education for decades, is being cited for his “significant contribution to the arts.”

All three will be presented their awards in May, when the academy formally inducts its new members, among them the Oscar-winning composer John Williams and the novelist Alice McDermott.

The arts academy is an honor society founded in 1898 that has 300 core members and each year awards numerous prizes and grants.

