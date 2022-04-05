springfield-news-sun logo
Doris Day's animal charity honors late star with fundraiser

FILE - Actor and animal rights activist Doris Day poses for photos after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award she was presented with at the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 1989. The 100th anniversary of Doris Day’s birthday is being by with a social-media fundraiser honoring her passion for animals. The Doris Day Animal Foundation is asking people to donate to the foundation to help support animal welfare programs nationwide. Day died May 13, 2019, at age 97. (AP Photo, File)

1 hour ago
The 100th anniversary of Doris Day’s birthday is being recognized with a social-media fundraiser honoring her passion for animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 100th anniversary of Doris Day's birthday is being recognized with a social-media fundraiser honoring her passion for animals.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation, a charity that supports animal welfare programs nationwide, is asking "animal lovers" everywhere to donate and celebrate her legacy.

The foundation announced a goal of $100,00 in donations, which it said it would match with funds to benefit animals affected by the war in Ukraine.

Day, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 3, 1922, created the nonprofit group, originally known as the Doris Day Pet Foundation, in 1978. She died in May 2019 at age 97.

A singer and actor best known for 1950s romantic comedies including “Pillow Talk” and “Lover Come Back,” Day also starred in dramas, including Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”

In a statement, the foundation asked people to post photos and videos with the hashtag #DorisDay100 that show how the "legacy of Doris and her enduring passion for animal welfare” is being carried on.

A video compilation of celebrity tributes to Day's animal advocacy includes a newly recorded message from Kaley Cuoco, who's set to star as Day in a limited series. Those featured in the video include Betty White, another prominent animal welfare booster, who died last December.

Online: https://www.dorisdayanimalfoundation.org/

