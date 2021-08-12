DoorDash's Q2 orders hit record high but revenue gains slow

The San Francisco-based delivery company said its total orders rose 69% to 345 million in the April-June period from the same span in 2020. Much of the growth came from new partnerships with convenience stores like 7-Eleven and groceries like Albertsons, the company said.

Its revenue was up 83% to $1.24 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast revenue of $1.1 billion for the quarter.