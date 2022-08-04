DoorDash sees record orders in Q2 as it combines with Wolt

DoorDash said it hasn’t seen much negative impact from inflation. Consumers added slightly fewer items per order in response to higher prices at restaurants and other retailers.

The company also hit an all-time high for DashPass members, indicating users are seeking more affordable options. DashPass members get free delivery on most orders; the membership costs $59 in the first year and $96 annually after that.

DoorDash didn’t provide an update Thursday on the number of DashPass members it has. But it has previously said that the number tops 10 million.

DoorDash announced in November its plan to buy Wolt, which operates in 22 countries where DoorDash has no presence, including Germany, Sweden, Hungary and Israel.