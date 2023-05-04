DoorDash beats Q1 forecasts as it expands services, markets

DoorDash said its revenue jumped 40% to $2 billion for the quarter. That was ahead of the $1.9 billion Wall Street forecast.

But the company continued to struggle with the cost of expansion and integrating with Wolt. DoorDash said its sales and marketing expenses rose 20% in the quarter, while its research and development costs rose 56%.

Late last year, DoorDash cut 1,250 jobs — or 6% of its workforce — in an effort to reduce its operating costs. At the time, the company said it had hired too rapidly to keep up with demand during the pandemic.

DoorDash reported a net loss of $162 million, or 41 cents per share. That was narrower than the 58-cent loss analysts forecast.