'Don't Worry Darling' shrugs off drama, opening with $19.2M

The audience scores and tapering-off ticket sales suggest “Don’t Worry Darling” may struggle to hold well in the coming weeks. But its good-enough debut means that Wilde’s film didn't turn into the complete fiasco that some pegged it to be.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore, said that, ultimately, bad publicity was good publicity for Wilde's follow-up to her directorial debut, the 2019 teen comedy “Booksmart.”

“The latest from Olivia Wilde benefited from the heightened awareness and mainstream press coverage that made ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ the virtual water cooler film of the moment and raised its FOMO factor to even greater heights and this paid big dividends at the box office," said Dergarabedian.

Last week's top film, Gina Prince-Bythewood's African epic "The Woman King," starring Viola Davis, slid to second place with $11.1 million in its second weekend of release. That was a modest 42% dip for the Sony Pictures release, a sign of resiliency for the acclaimed action drama.

Third place went to a familiar box-office force. The Walt Disney Co.' rerelease of James Cameron's "Avatar" grossed $10 million domestically and $20.5 million internationally, 13 years after its initial run in theaters. Cameron's remastered "Avatar," playing in 1,860 theaters, was again especially popular in 3-D, which accounted for a whopping 93% of its domestic sales. A prelude to the upcoming December release of the long-awaited sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water," the rerelease further pads the all-time worldwide box office record for "Avatar," which now surpasses $2.85 billion.

Holding well in fourth place was “Barbarian,” the Airbnb thriller from Disney and 20th Century Studios. In its third weekend of release, the film added 550 theaters and fell just 26% from the weekend prior. “Barbarian” has thus far grossed $28.4 million against a $4 million budget.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Don't Worry Darling," $19.2 million.

2. “The Woman King,” $11.1 million.

3. “Avatar,” $10 million.

4. “Barbarian,” $4.8 million.

5. “Pearl,” $1.9 million.

6. “See How They Run,” $1.9 million.

7. “Bullet Train,” $1.8 million.

8. “DC League of Super Pets,” $1.8 million.

9. “Top Gun: Maverick," $1.6 million.

10. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $1 million.

