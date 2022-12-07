springfield-news-sun logo
'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker indicted on fraud charges

Nation & World
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He is being charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of making false statements.

Harding, a Republican, became nationally know this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

Harding did not immediately return an emailed request for comment. A voicemail left at his office was not immediately returned. It is unclear if he has hired a lawyer.

The Republican speaker of the Florida House of Representatives has temporarily removed Harding from his committee assignments in the Legislature.

A trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.

