Donovan Mitchell scores 45, rallies Jazz past the Clippers

George hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 112-109 in the final minute. But Rudy Gobert blocked a potential game-tying shot from Marcus Morris with a second left to preserve the victory.

The Jazz were ice cold on offense during the first quarter. Utah jumped out to a 10-2 lead after Mitchell made a pair of 3-pointers. Over the next 8 1/2 minutes, the Jazz missed 20 consecutive shots. 15 of the 20 shots were contested by the Clippers. Utah started 3-of-25 from the field before Clarkson buried a corner three to break the ice.

Los Angeles capitalized on the lengthy drought with a 22-2 run. Kennard buried three 3-pointers to put the Clippers in front 24-12 late in the quarter.

Hot outside shooting buoyed Los Angeles in the second quarter and kept Utah at arm’s length. The Clippers went 7-of-12 from 3-point range during the quarter. Four of those baskets came during a stretch where they scored on six straight possessions, culminating in Rajon Rondo’s outside basket, to extend their lead to 51-37.

Mitchell took over early in the third quarter. He scored four straight baskets to open the quarter and totaled 16 points in nine minutes. His effort helped the Jazz regain a 72-71 lead at the end of a 13-4 run. Mitchell scored back-to-back baskets to fuel the run and assisted the go-ahead layup from Royce O’Neale.

Clippers: Serge Ibaka (back spasms) did not play. … DeMarcus Cousins made his postseason debut and finished with six points and three rebounds in four minutes. Cousins did not appear in any of the first-round games against Dallas. … George went 4-of-17 from the field.

Jazz: Mike Conley (right hamstring strain) did not play. … Mitchell shot 11-of-17 from the field in the second half. … Gobert and O’Neale combined for 23 rebounds. … Utah did not score a two-point basket during the first quarter, going 0-of-8 inside the 3-point line.

