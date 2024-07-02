Donovan Mitchell agrees to a 3-year, $150.3M contract extension with the Cavaliers, AP source says

The 27-year-old said on numerous occasions this past season that he's happy playing with Cleveland, which acquired him in a 2022 trade from Utah. The Cavs have made the playoffs in both seasons with Mitchell.

He agreed to the deal in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the NBA prohibits deals from being announced until its moratorium ends on Saturday. ESPN was first to report Mitchell's agreement.

The extension includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, the person said. Mitchell was under contract for one more season.

Shortly after word of Mitchell's extension emerged, he posted a video on social media from the film "The Wolf of Wall Street" in which actor Leonardo DiCaprio profanely announces to his colleagues, "I'm not leaving."

Mitchell was in LA hosting his "Spida Elite" basketball camp for some of the nation's top high school guards. He was visited by Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman and new Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson, who was formally introduced by the team at a news conference on Monday.

Atkinson, who was Golden State's top assistant the past three seasons, said he and Mitchell chatted mostly about family during their time together. Altman said Mitchell reaffirmed his commitment to the Cavs.

“We feel good about Donovan,” Altman said Monday. "He’s in a great space mentally. He’s healthy. Really enjoyed the fact that him and Kenny could sit down and talk about the future, talk about the team.

“He’s invested. He’s really invested in what we’re doing. Hopefully soon we’ll have more of a decisive answer on that for you, but he’s been great. He’s been super involved and super collaborative and very, very much pro-Cleveland.”

The Cavs' move to get Mitchell two years ago was a surprise. It appeared he was on his way to play for his hometown New York Knicks before Cleveland swooped in. Mitchell's arrival accelerated the Cavs' rebuild, which began when LeBron James left as a free agent for the second time in 2018.

Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds this past season, but he was limited to just 55 games because of a left knee injury. Mitchell was slowed by the injury in the playoffs and pushed through before sitting out Cleveland's final two games in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a calf injury.

The Cavs were eliminated in five games by the eventual champion Boston Celtics and fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff a week later.

In two seasons with Cleveland, Mitchell has averaged 27.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds. He scored a career-high 71 in his first season in a game against Chicago.

