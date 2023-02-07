X
Dark Mode Toggle

Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons at Super Bowl opener

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night

PHOENIX (AP) — Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night.

The mother of All-Pros Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network's Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies — one for each.

"It's just been amazing that they've both been able to get to this point in their careers and both enjoy the Super Bowl together," Donna Kelce said. “It's just so amazing.”

The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Donna and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she's become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys — often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back.

More than 150,000 fans signed a petition for the NFL to have her do the Super Bowl coin toss, but she said in a social media post that the NFL already had someone in place.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Thompson scores 42 points with 12 3s, Warriors beat Thunder
2
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
3
State of the Union? Congress doesn't fully reflect diversity
4
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal
5
'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top