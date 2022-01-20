Doncic leads streaking Mavericks to 102-98 win over Raptors

TIP-INS

Raptors: VanVleet went into play leading the NBA with an average of 38 minutes per game. He played 42. … Gary Trent Jr. missed his sixth consecutive game with a swollen ankle.

Mavericks: Doncic’s 22 first-half points matched his most in a half this season. He clinched his eighth straight 20-point game with 4:50 to play in the second period. … Dallas has won six straight home games. … Reserve forward Sterling Brown sat out with a sore foot.

FOREIGN FLAVOR

The teams combined for an NBA season-high 17 international players from 13 countries. Three of the Raptors’ 10 international players are from Canada: Boucher, Khem Birch and Dalano Banton.

UP NEXT

Raptors: End a five-game road trip Wednesday at Washington, which leads Toronto by a half-game for eighth place in the East.

Mavericks: Thursday’s game will be the first of three straight against top teams in the West (followed by No. 3 Memphis at home on Sunday and at No. 2 Golden State on Tuesday).

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) keeps the ball from Dallas Mavericks defender Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Caption Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) keeps the ball from Dallas Mavericks defender Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis dunks in front of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Caption Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis dunks in front of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) keeps the ball from Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Caption Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) keeps the ball from Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie (11) pulls in a rebound against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Caption Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie (11) pulls in a rebound against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Caption Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) as Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) as Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie (11) comes up with a loose ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Caption Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie (11) comes up with a loose ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero