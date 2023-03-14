Doncic, Irving out again as Mavs lose rematch with Memphis

The All-Star pair of Doncic and Irving sat out a 112-108 loss in Memphis on Saturday night. They were joined on the sideline Monday by forward Christian Wood, who has a sore right foot.

The Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant for a fifth consecutive game because of his issues off the court.

Morant is away from the team after posting a video last weekend in which he appeared to be displaying a gun at a Denver-area strip club.

Doncic's MRI showed no significant damage to his thigh, which has been bothering him for two weeks. He was getting the thigh treated during games while continuing to play before finally leaving and not returning in a 113-106 loss at New Orleans last week.

The injuries have slowed the process of Doncic and Irving learning to play together since the blockbuster trade that brought Irving from Brooklyn last month and gave Dallas two All-Star starters for the first time in franchise history.

Phoenix has a similar scenario after acquiring Kevin Durant days after the Mavs' deal for Irving. Durant is out until late in the regular season after injuring an ankle in pregame warmups last week.

“There are a lot of us in the West that are trying to figure it out, and whoever can figure it out first will be in a better place,” Kidd said. “We feel that we are one of those teams that can figure it out. But again, health is a part of this.”

