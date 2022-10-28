Doncic has 41 in triple-double, Mavs beat Nets 129-125 in OT

The game was briefly delayed in overtime when a fan threw what appeared to be a cup of ice that landed on the court near the Dallas bench.

The Mavs led by two with under a minute remaining in regulation and appeared to have an insurance basket when Durant was called for goaltending on Doncic’s drive. But the call was overturned on replay, allowing the Nets to tie it when Ben Simmons stole the ball from Doncic and set up Durant for a dunk with 8.8 seconds remaining.

But Doncic scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Mavs the lead for good, then found Hardaway for a 3. After Irving made two free throws, Kleber and Bullock hit consecutive 3s to make it 123-114.

Simmons finished with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. He matched his season high for points despite shooting an airball on a short attempt in the first half.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas begins a five-game homestand that ends with the return matchup with the Nets on Nov. 7. ... Hardaway scored 18 points after missing the loss in New Orleans on Tuesday because of right foot soreness.

Nets: G Seth Curry, who hasn't played this season while recovering from left ankle surgery, practiced with the Nets' G League team Thursday. Coach Steve Nash said he is getting closer to playing and the team would see how he feels Friday.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Nets: Open a two-game series against Indiana on Saturday.

___

