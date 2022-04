Doncic has 39 points, 11 rebounds, 16th tech in Mavs' win

Drew Eubanks had 18 points and Ben McLemore 14 for the Trail Blazers (27-54), who trailed throughout while losing their 10th game in a row. They have dropped 20 of 22 overall.

Doncic was assessed his 16th technical after he was undercut by Portland’s Elijah Hughes when taking a shot from beyond midcourt at the end of the first quarter. As soon as he fell, Doncic extended both of his arms and pleaded his case to the referee closest to him. He then got up and went to talk to lead referee Tony Brothers, who issued the technical.

In between quarters, Doncic could be heard telling a Mavs official that he asked Brothers, “How is that not a foul?” before getting the technical.

After taking an inbound pass in the backcourt with 2.6 seconds left, Doncic moved by Hughes, who reached in and then appeared to stumble. That led to contact with Doncic, who was then in the air and fell on his rear end while the shot was no good.

Doncic already had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists by that point, when the 36-13 lead was the largest for the Mavericks at the end of the first quarter this season. Powell had 11 points in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland lost its final six road games. The Trail Blazers, who lost at New Orleans on Thursday night, finished 6-9 in the second game of back-to-backs — 1-5 in those games on the road.

Mavericks: Brothers was also the lead referee exactly a week earlier when the Mavericks lost at Washington, and Kidd as ejected when he was called for two technical fouls in the fourth quarter. After that game, Kidd said Brothers has now thrown him out as a player and as a coach. Kidd said then: “What I said to him was, ‘Whose ball is it?’ And he took that personal, unfortunately, and threw me out. It happens.”

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Close out the season at home Sunday night against Utah, which is 3-0 this season against Portland.

Mavericks: Play their regular-season finale at home against San Antonio on Sunday night.

Caption Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore, left, defends as Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) shoots after getting between Portland Trail Blazers' Brandon Williams, left, and Drew Eubanks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) works against Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, left, and CJ Elleby, center, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic works to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Didi Louzada during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) goes up to dunk between Portland Trail Blazers' Greg Brown III (4) and Drew Eubanks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez