Donations for racial equity have surged. But by how much?

Another complication with tracking the donations has been defining what ‘racial equity funding’ really means. There is no sector-wide consensus in the donor world about what contributions fall under that term.

Michael McAfee, the president and CEO of PolicyLink, says a consensus is needed to distinguish “between really good acts of charity," and “the liberatory work that is necessary to create” a just and fair society.

Though, Una Osili, the associate dean for research and international programs at the Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, says that might also present more challenges.

“There may be a need for more systematic definition because this work is boundary spanning,” she said. But, Osili added, advocacy efforts aimed at influencing public policy - and other things recommended in the report - may not fall under traditional activities for tax-exempt nonprofits.

“That also presents another complication, because generally speaking, those are tracked separately by the IRS as 501(c)(4)s” - social welfare groups that don't get tax exemptions.

