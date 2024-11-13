Donald Trump's return to Washington in 10 photos

Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One takes off and lands, and his motorcade weaved through Washington before stopping at a hotel for a GOP leadership conference on Capitol Hill.

“It's nice to win,” Trump told lawmakers there after a standing ovation.

Trump then headed to White House. Sitting in front of a crackling fire in the Oval Office, the former rivals shook hands.

“Congratulations,” Biden, a Democrat, told the Republican. “I look forward to having, like they said, a smooth transition,” Biden said. “Welcome. Welcome back.”

Trump replied, “Thank you very much,” saying that “politics is tough. And it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world. But it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much.”

After their meeting, Trump left town again. Here's a look at the day through the lens of AP photographers.

