Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee for RNC after assassination attempt heightens security fears

The shocking scenes of violence at his Saturday campaign rally that injured his right ear, killed a spectator and injured another set a dark backdrop for the convention, which is typically four days of party pageantry, political speeches, policy platforms and the presidential nominee's keynote address.

The attack on Trump has put a heightened focus on safety and security of the event.

The former president said in a social media post earlier Sunday that he was going to delay his trip by two days because of the attempted assassination “but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

Trump is not expected to speak at the RNC until Thursday night.

