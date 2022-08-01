Donald takes over for Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

And now he gets a job that he feared had passed him by when Europe first picked Stenson.

“It is truly one of the greatest honors that can be bestowed upon a golfer, to lead a team of your peers and be an ambassador for an entire continent,” Donald said in a statement. “I feel extremely privileged to have been given that responsibility and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

Donald takes over as Europe, the dominant team in the Ryder Cup for the last 25 years, is at a crossroads. A young and powerful U.S. team scored the biggest rout ever over Europe last September at Whistling Straits, winning 19-9.

LIV Golf has disrupted both tours, which have suspended players for signing on with the rival league. Among the Ryder Cup players for Europe who joined the Saudi-funded league are Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey. Then again, all are in their 40s and qualifying for Europe has not yet begun.

Zach Johnson is the U.S. captain for the matches next fall at Marco Simone in Italy. The U.S. team from Whistling Straits has lost Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. They all have gone at least 16 months since their last win.

Donald said Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari will stay on as vice captains.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Europe's Luke Donald reacts after hitting out of a sand trap on the 17th hole during a singles match at the Ryder Cup golf matches on Sept. 30, 2012, at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill. Donald has been selected Ryder Cup captain for Europe, taking over for Henrik Stenson after the Swede was stripped of the job for signing on with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Credit: David J. Phillip