springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” has pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing cocaine into the United States for a decade.

Authorities said he led a Dominican-based drug-trafficking organization that imported tons of drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Peralta’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities said they seized four of his properties in the Dominican Republic, including one called “Al Panino.”

Peralta was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in 2018, arrested in Colombia in 2019 and extradited to Puerto Rico in 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

In Other News
1
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
2
Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights
3
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
4
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
5
MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top