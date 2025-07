Dominican authorities chase a boat for more than 12 hours and net 1½ tons of coke

Helicopters, boats and cars were involved in the chase, which began Monday off the country’s south coast near Pedernales. It ended with the arrest of three Dominicans and one Colombian, Devers said.

Authorities also seized items including a cellphone, 13 jerrycans of fuel, a small cooler filled with water and food, and a backpack with a change of clothes.

In late December, authorities seized nearly 9½ tons of cocaine worth $250 million, marking the largest seizure in the country's history. Overall, officials seized more than 46 tons of drugs last year.

The second biggest seizure was reported in 2006, with 2.8 tons of cocaine found at a busy port.

The Dominican Republic has long been considered a major transit point for drugs bound for Europe.