Dominguez, Wallner homer in Futures Game, AL beats NL 6-4

Toronto's Yosver Zulueta faced one batter and got the win, retiring the Mets' Francisco Álvarez on a grounder that ended the third.

The teams played at Dodger Stadium, three days before the All-Star Game is held at the park.

Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer hit a ninth-inning sacrifice fly that Oakland's Denzel Clark caught against the eight-field wall. The Yankees' Ken Waldichuk got the save by retiring the Brewers' Jackson Chourio on a flyout.

Players, excited to be in a big league ballpark, watched while hanging over the dugout railings. Agent Scott Boras and his staff filled the first row a section behind home plate.

Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller struck out three in the first on two changeups and a curveball.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn made a 100.5 mph to first to throw out Houston’s Yainer Diaz in the second inning, faster than any throw in a big league game since Statcast started in 2015. The big league high is 97.8 mph by Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz on Thursday.

Texas prospect Dustin Harris had an RBI single in the first off Miller, but the NL built a 3-1 lead in the second after the Dodgers’ Diego Cartaya hit a two-out fly to the center field warning track was dropped by Dominguez on the warning track for a two-run error. San Diego’s Robert Hassell III followed with an RBI single that chased Hunter Brown.

Cleveland's George Valera ran into deep left to rob Hassell of a run-scoring extra-base hit in the first.

___

Combined Shape Caption American League's Jasson Dominguez, right, celebrates his home run with Gunnar Henderson during the third inning of the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption American League's Jasson Dominguez, right, celebrates his home run with Gunnar Henderson during the third inning of the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption American League's Matt Wallner rounds the bases after connecting for a home run during the third inning of the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game against the National League, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption American League's Matt Wallner rounds the bases after connecting for a home run during the third inning of the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game against the National League, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption National League pitcher Mike Burrows throws to an American League batter during the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption National League pitcher Mike Burrows throws to an American League batter during the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption American League's Shea Langeliers follows through on a solo home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game against the National League, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption American League's Shea Langeliers follows through on a solo home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game against the National League, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill