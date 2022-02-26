Domestic woes overshadow European war for some US voters

Harshman Sihra, an 18-year-old Democrat, said he wants “everybody to be safe and healthy.”

“But we're really concerned about American citizens first,” he said. “So that's great, but us first.”

That sentiment poses a challenge for Democrats in a critical election year. President Joe Biden has cast Putin's aggression as a “contest between democracy and autocracy.” But if he hopes for his party to prevail in November, he must also keep talking about issues that are more tangible to voters.

That's especially true in a place like Wisconsin, which is home to closely watched races for governor and Senate this year. In one of his first trips outside of Washington after next week's State of the Union address, Biden is expected to travel to Superior, Wisconsin, to highlight the on-the-ground impact of his massive infrastructure spending legislation.

The president is balancing the competing priorities as many in the U.S. are deeply skeptical of foreign entanglements after two decades of failures overseas, including the Iraq War and the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Just 26% say the U.S. should have a major role in the Russian conflict, according to a poll released this week from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Democrats were more likely than Republicans to think the U.S. should play a major role in the conflict — 32% to 22 % — but were still overwhelmingly opposed.

Like much of the nation, Brookfield is a growing, changing community sorting through the latest crisis that once seemed unthinkable. Long the political epicenter of Republican-heavy Waukesha County, it has become more diverse as families move here from Milwaukee or places beyond Wisconsin, attracted to the schools and access to housing and health care.

That's made the area more competitive for Democrats, who have picked up state legislative seats and eaten into GOP margins in statewide elections.

Regardless of their political views, many in this teeming, diverse suburb are closely following the developments in Ukraine. Few may be more attentive than Lorika Hintz, a 40-year-old small business owner who doesn't identify with either political party. But she's informed by her experience surviving three years of street-level warfare in her Kosovo neighborhood as a teenager in the 1990s.

“People should be concerned. And I know it’s far away from us. But it’s really going to be bad. I’m most worried about the children,” said Hintz, who has a 5-year-old daughter and will vote in a U.S. election for this first time this year.

For Democrat Anne Leggio, an interior designer, the crisis is a primary worry that reminds her of what she has read about the start of World War II.

“I almost have kind of the sense of stomach churning when I hear the news, and I hate it,” she said.

But some Republican residents took a more hardline view.

“I’m more concerned about the United States. I know that sounds selfish, but I’m more concerned with what’s happening here,” said Republican Dina Bernotas, a 35-year-old owner of a Brookfield bar and grill. “Inflation, the lack of border control, the lack of police presence. I’m more concerned with keeping America safe and our cities safe and our communities safe — our people safe — than what’s happening overseas.”

Retired Milwaukee police officer Bob Chapman was moved by the thought of his grandsons in uniform.

“I don’t want them going to Ukraine, based upon what I know, to die for somebody else’s situation,” said Chapman, a 72-year-old Marine veteran said, as tears welled in his eyes.

One thing that virtually everyone agreed on was that, regardless of whether the U.S. becomes more involved in the conflict, Americans will ultimately feel the consequences of the invasion.

Republican Gary Post, another retired Milwaukee police officer, said he expected market instability prompted by the war to trim his retirement spending power.

“Like the stock markets," said Post, 62, who flies a flag supporting former President Donald Trump in front of his house. “We’ve already seen ... how things can get disrupted."

Hintz, the immigrant from Kosovo, fears for the waves of desperate Ukrainian refugees to American shores.

“There are going to be humanitarian consequences at home people don’t understand," she said.

Even Yee, the Chinese restaurant owner who said he was more focused on his own pocketbook issues, acknowledged the invasion will likely eventually take a toll in the U.S.

“Everything’s connected," he said before returning to the kitchen. “Sooner or later, it'll bite us in the butt.”

Associated Press journalist Carrie Antlfinger in Brookfield, Wisconsin contributed to this report

Caption Gary Post stands with his puppy in front of his Brookfield, Wis., home, on Feb. 24, 2022. Post, who identifies as a conservative who has voted for President Trump, said above all us his main concern is what is going on in Ukraine. "They're going into another country and they're, they're killing and injuring people and destroying another country," he said. He's among more than a dozen people interviewed by The Associated Press who discussed the importance of the invasion in Ukraine in relation to domestic issues. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)