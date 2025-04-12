Domantas Sabonis set to win 3rd straight NBA rebound title, eyeing another All-NBA spot

And Sabonis is on the brink of being in that club.

“I didn’t know that they're all there," Sabonis said of the Hall of Fame ties that the other players with three consecutive rebound crowns share. "That’s pretty cool, pretty cool. Pretty exciting, you know. At the same time, I’m just trying to go out there and play and do my job for the team and help whatever I can do to let them win. But obviously, it’s an honor to be mentioned with those guys. I think that’s really cool.”

He'll clinch his third consecutive rebound title on Sunday when the regular season ends. It won't be mathematically certain until then, but for Sabonis to lose the crown Denver's Nikola Jokic would need at least 76 rebounds on Sunday — so it's relatively safe to presume the Kings' center will take the title, again.

It could also bring another three-times-in-a-row honor: Sabonis will be a strong candidate to make the All-NBA team for a third consecutive season. Only six other players could make All-NBA for a third consecutive season (or longer) this year, those being Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Luka Doncic will see his five-year All-NBA streak end this season because he won’t reach the 65-game threshold for eligibility.

“It would be an honor," Sabonis said. “I never dreamt of being in the top 15 players of a season, let alone my name carrying a legacy, my dad’s name, the number, everything. It's just awesome.”

Sabonis has seen his rebound numbers rise in each of the three seasons that he's led the league: he averaged 12.3 in 2022-23, 13.7 last season and he's at 13.9 per game this season with one game left — Sunday at home against Phoenix, with the Kings trying to lock up the No. 9 spot and a home game in the play-in tournament.

His name is one of those often brought up in trade speculation, and that might happen again this summer. For his part, Sabonis insists he's happy with the Kings — who went through tumult this season with a coaching change from Mike Brown to Doug Christie, and a slew of trades that included sending De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio and acquiring Zach LaVine from Chicago.

“I’m happy I’m in Sacramento," Sabonis said. "My offseason home’s in Napa. I couldn’t be happier here. I love the fans. I love playing for the city. I just wish we could perform better and give them what they deserve.”

Besides those other three-time rebound champs, there's another obvious tie he has with the Hall of Fame.

Arvydas Sabonis, his father, is a Hall of Famer. Arvydas Sabonis is generally considered to be a player who changed the way many thought about how big men could play; not only was he strong around the basket, he had 3-point range and exceptional passing skills. These days, there's no shortage of bigs with those abilities. A couple generations ago, that was absolutely not the case.

Domantas Sabonis does not mind the inevitable comparisons.

“People always said that it could hold you back or whatever. But for me, if anything, it just motivated me more," he said. “The more they compared us, the more people talk trash on the bench or anywhere, it motivated me. I get to keep this legacy going. I’m proud of it. I am proud to wear this jersey. And it helped me get to where I am today.”

