Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

Bridgewater checked into the game after Thompson left. Tagovailoa was inactive for the game against the Vikings, but is expected to return to the starting role for Miami's Oct. 23 prime-time game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thompson was 7 for 13 for 89 yards during Miami's first three series. He became the 25th different quarterback since Dan Marino's retirement after the 1999 season to start a game for the Dolphins.

He also was Miami's third different starter in as many weeks — the first time that's happened to the Dolphins in nearly 12 years, after Chad Pennington, Tyler Thigpen and Chad Henne started successive weeks midway through the 2010 season.

Tagovailoa started against Cincinnati in Week 4, leaving the game on a stretcher in a frightening scene. He was knocked out of that game four days after he was allowed to return to a game against the Buffalo Bills despite having hit the back of his head on the turf, then getting back on his feet, then wobbling. The Dolphins later said the wobble was caused by a back injury.

An unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant tasked with working the Bills game, who has since been terminated from that position following a brief investigation, found no head injury and allowed Tagovailoa to resume playing.

That decision, combined with the scene of Tagovailoa on the ground in Cincinnati days later, sparked quick and significant changes to the concussion protocols by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The most notable addition was that an abnormality of balance and/or stability would be a symptom prohibiting a player from returning to a game.

The Dolphins also lost cornerback Nik Needham in the second quarter Sunday to an ankle injury. He was carted off for evaluation and quickly ruled out.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee