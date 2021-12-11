Dole's last Kansas journey honors service, political career

Another tribute followed at the World War II Memorial in Washington — a monument to Dole's generation that he worked to get built. Among the speakers was actor Tom Hanks.

Dole will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, but his casket was flown to Salina, Kansas, then transported 70 miles (113 kilometers) west to his boyhood hometown, which now has about 4,400 residents.

Oil production allowed Russell to boom when Dole was growing up, even during the Great Depression, with the first local well drilled in 1923, the year he was born. In accepting his 1996 presidential nomination, Dole recalled a town surrounded by wheat and oil wells where “no one grows up without an intimate knowledge of distance.”

“And the first thing you learn on the prairie is the relative size of a man compared to the lay of the land,” he said.

Caption FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

Caption Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole lays her head on casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Caption The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Caption Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks speaks during a ceremony in honor of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as former Sen. Elizabeth Dole looks on at the National World War II Memorial, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Caption The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, leaves the Washington National Cathedral following a funeral service, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Caption Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, right, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, watch as the flag-draped casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, is carried from the Washington National Cathedral following a funeral service, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Caption Clergy conduct the funeral service of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)