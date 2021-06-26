Dolberg scores 2, Denmark beats Wales 4-0 at Euro 2020

Dolberg, who was given his first start of the tournament by Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, scored a goal in each half. Joakim Maehle scored the third in the 88th minute and Martin Braithwaite added the fourth in injury time.

Dolberg took a pass from Mikkel Damsgaard in the 27th minute and cut infield from the left before curling a right-foot shot into the far corner. He doubled the lead in the 48th minute when he scored with a low shot after Neco Williams' attempted clearance went straight to him.

Dolberg knows all about about scoring in Amsterdam. He found the net 45 times in 119 matches for Ajax from 2016-19 before signing for French club Nice.

Saturday’s strikes brought his tally at the Johan Cruyff Arena to 31, with the other 29 coming for Ajax.

Dolberg became the first Danish player to score at least twice in a match at a major tournament since Nicklas Bendtner against Portugal at Euro 2012.

With Wales increasingly ragged, Maehle made it 3-0 with a powerful shot when he had time and space to control the ball and beat Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward. Braithwaite's goal was initially ruled offside but allowed after a video review.

Harry Wilson was sent off in the 90th minute for a foul on Maehle.

The Danes will next play either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Baku on Saturday.

Wales had an early chance to take the lead when captain Gareth Bale sent a swerving shot just wide in the 10th minute. He shot wide again two minutes later as he attempted to break an international goal drought that has now reached 15 matches.

Bale was one of Wales' key players when the team reached the semifinals at Euro 2016 in France.

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates his goal against Wales during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark, at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Koen van Weel, Pool via AP) Credit: Koen van Weel Credit: Koen van Weel

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Olaf Kraak/Pool via AP) Credit: Olaf Kraak Credit: Olaf Kraak

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Olaf Kraak/Pool via AP) Credit: Olaf Kraak Credit: Olaf Kraak

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg scores the opening goal past Wales' goalkeeper Adam Davies, left, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Pool via AP) Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Referee Daniel Siebert shows the yellow card to Wales' Kieffer Moore during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark, at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Koen van Weel, Pool via AP) Credit: Koen van Weel Credit: Koen van Weel

Wales' Gareth Bale adjusts his hair during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Pool via AP) Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Olaf Kraak/Pool via AP) Credit: Olaf Kraak Credit: Olaf Kraak

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Olaf Kraak/Pool via AP) Credit: Olaf Kraak Credit: Olaf Kraak