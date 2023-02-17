DOJ search of Pence's office turns up no new classified docs

Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said no additional documents with classified markings were discovered during a “thorough and unrestricted search” of the office of Advancing American Freedom, the nonprofit group launched by Pence in 2021. One binder — believed to be part of Pence's 2020 debate preparations — “with approximately three previously redacted documents” was taken by agents.

The search, described as consensual after negotiations between Pence's representatives and the Justice Department, comes one week after the FBI searched Pence's Indiana home and discovered one additional document with classified markings. That was after lawyers hired by Pence last month discovered what aides have described as a "small number" of potentially sensitive documents they say were inadvertently transported to Pence's home in boxes at the end of the Trump administration.