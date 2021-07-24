DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

The Justice Department sent similar letters earlier in the week to officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's spokesperson, Richard Azzopardi, declined to comment.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has previously accused Trump's Department of Justice of initiating the inquiry for purely political reasons. He has also defended the decision to bar nursing homes from rejecting COVID-19 patients during the worst weeks of the pandemic, saying the state was desperate at the time to move recovering patients out of overwhelmed hospitals.

Friday's letter doesn't address the status of other Justice Department inquiries into how the Cuomo administration handled data related to COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes.

Federal prosecutors have been examining the governor's coronavirus task force and trying to determine whether the state intentionally manipulated data regarding nursing home deaths, The Associated Press previously reported.

More than 15,800 people have died in nursing homes and assisted living residences in New York. The state's original count of the dead had been much lower because it had excluded thousands of people who got infected in nursing homes, but died in hospitals.