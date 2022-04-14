Dogs owned by Iditarod vet, reality TV star kill family pet

“He came in and was very, very apologetic,” McCafferty said. “He was on the verge of crying.”

Lucky was taken to a veterinary clinic but was dead.

“It was just a really terrible accident due to my negligence,” Holmes said.

Holmes said he has stayed at the hotel more than a dozen times and never had a problem letting his dogs loose to relieve themselves. He suspects two new dogs he had ventured off toward McCafferty’s yard, and the rest of the pack followed.

“There’s no way to not be distraught about this,” Holmes said. He said he’s fully accountable for this and wants to make things right.

Holmes said a Wasilla municipal official told him he would receive 10 loose dog citations and possibly another for animal cruelty, which could affect his mushing career.

Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford said in a statement that he incident was under investigation.