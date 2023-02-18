Dogs in costumes take over at Rio Carnival street party

Blocao is one of the few events that challenged a city ban on street parties last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has taken place for about 20 years.

Marco Antonio Vieira, the organizer of Blocao, said he has no intention of humanizing pets with the pet parade and the contest that picks the top five best dressed dogs.

“Thirty years ago they lived in our backyard, now they live on our beds. It is good for them to be with the owner. When the dog sees the owner happy, he is happy too," Vieira said.

“Some people have worked on their dog costumes for three months,” Vieira said. “There's nothing but happy people here.”

