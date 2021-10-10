Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29

“Obviously, that's a tough locker room. What a football game,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “It's a tough one, obviously, to swallow.”

Freshman Tyler Buchner ran for a touchdown and threw for another for Notre Dame (4-2) after replacing Coan to start the second quarter, but his two second half interceptions both turned into Virginia Tech touchdowns.

Kyren Williams ran for 81 yards and one touchdown and caught an 8-yard pass from Buchner for another score the Irish.

Raheem Blackshear also ran for a touchdown for the Hokies and John Parker Romo kicked three field goals.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: Buchner likely earned himself more playing time among the three QBs the Irish have used this season. Notre Dame ran 13 plays and managed just 27 yards with Coan behind center in the first quarter. Buchner led a 75-yard touchdown drive in is first series in the second quarter.

“He did some nice things like you saw, he’s young. He’s going to be really good,” Kelly said.

Virginia Tech: Connor Blumrick replaced Burmeister in the fourth quarter after Burmeister appeared to hurt his throwing hand late in the third quarter. Burmeister was able to throw on the sideline. Blumrick's second pass attempt was intercepted when the Hokies tried for a two-point conversion. Blumrick later got hurt on a running play and Burmeister returned to the game.

UP NEXT

The Fighting Irish have a week of before facing Southern California in South Bend.

The Hokies face Pittsburgh in their third of four straight home games.

Caption Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) catches a two-point conversion pass in front of Virginia Tech defensive back Nasir Peoples (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) and wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner (11) attempts to catch a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, talks with quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry