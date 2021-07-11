Dodgers tie franchise record with 8 HRs, blast D-Backs 22-1

Turner, added earlier in the day to the All-Star team, hit his first career grand slam in the second inning off starter Caleb Smith (2-6). Smith never recorded an out in the second before departing, giving up nine runs on six hits with three walks while recording just three outs.

Betts hit his fifth slam in the seventh. The Dodgers top the majors with nine grand slams this year.

Pujols connected in the seventh and eighth, giving him 675 career home runs. His last homer came off Arizona outfielder Josh Reddick, who got the last two outs.

Bellinger and Pollock hit back-to-back home runs in the first. McKinstry and Pujols went back-to-back in the seventh.

The Dodgers sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning against Smith, taking a 2-0 lead on Max Muncy's double that scored Betts and Chris Taylor.

Muncy, Taylor and Betts already had been named National League All-Stars, with Betts bowing out of Tuesday’s game because unspecified injuries.

The Dodgers improved to 8-1 against the Diamondbacks this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Kole Calhoun, who had not played since April 27 because of a strained left hamstring, was activated from the 60-day injured list and started in right field. … INF Asdrubal Cabrera was placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, while INF/OF Andrew Young was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Dodgers: Betts said Saturday that an accumulation of “nagging” injuries led to his decision to pass on Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Betts still started in right field Saturday and is expected to be available for Sunday’s game. … LHP Clayton Kershaw, on the injured list with left forearm inflammation, played catch Saturday, one day after an MRI showed no serious injury.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.60 ERA) to the mound Sunday, while the Dodgers counter with RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.11) in the first-half finale for both teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, left, rounds third after hitting a grand slam as Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Caleb Smith stands on the mound during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols, second from right, hits a solo home run as Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Alex Young, left, and catcher Bryan Holaday, second from left, watch along with home plate umpire Tony Randazzo during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, hits a grand slam as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Bryan Holaday watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick, who normally plays outfield, pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, right, questions home plate umpire Tony Randazzo about a strikeout call during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock, left, runs to first after hitting a solo home run as Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Caleb Smith watches during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, left hits a two-run home run as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Bryan Holaday watches during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill