Dodgers star Mookie Betts returns to US to recuperate from illness, will miss 2 games in Japan

“Mookie flew home early evening, late afternoon yesterday and arrived safely,” Roberts said. “It just made the most sense for him to get back to a regular routine. That's kind of where we're at and we all support it.”

The Cubs and Dodgers open the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. A second game is on Wednesday.

Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup at shortstop for Tuesday's game.

Betts started to feel sick the day before the team left for Japan but the shortstop still made the trip. He went through a workout on Sunday but quickly became tired.

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

