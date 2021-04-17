Dodgers star Bellinger has hairline fracture in left leg

Roberts said Bellinger had a scan Thursday that showed the hairline fracture. The manager said there is no timetable for his return.

“At least we know what Cody’s dealing with,” Roberts said. “Certain players heal differently, so I just don’t know where Cody is going to be at. ... I can say comfortably that it’s not a day-to-day thing, so we can kind of just put it on the back burner and let Cody do his rehab and join us hopefully soon.”