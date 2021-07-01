Dodgers' Roberts says Bauer still expected to start Sunday

Roberts said he has spoken with Bauer but would not share details of their conversation. He also declined to comment on multiple follow-up questions.

Bauer emerged from the Dodgers clubhouse and hopped onto the field pregame Thursday just before 5 p.m. He threw in right field before gathering his things in the bullpen and returning to the dugout. Bauer swiftly walked past reporters, down the dugout steps and back into the clubhouse when asked to comment.

A hearing in Bauer’s case is scheduled for July 23.

The protection order was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an “assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer” where the woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” attorney Marc Garelick said.

Fetterolf disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.

Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA this season for Los Angeles. He signed a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports