Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been shut down after experiencing lingering soreness

“You go through surgery. You go through rehab. You start throwing. You ramp up velocity, workload,” Roberts said, "and there is bound to be some soreness, and that's where we're at.

“So then you do the scan to see if there's a new incident, which there wasn't, so that's why we feel very comfortable and confident that this is just a blip.”

Kershaw had surgery in November, a month after he recorded just one out in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against Arizona. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner re-signed with Los Angeles in February, staying with his only big league club.

Kershaw made a rehab start with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night, throwing 37 pitches while working three innings of one-run ball.

After he takes a week off from throwing, Kershaw will begin to ramp up again.

“A week is not long enough to worry about cutting into the buildup that he's already had,” Roberts said. “But I think it's a way to kind of get us back to get the soreness out, so that's the main thing.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb