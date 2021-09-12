Dodgers' Max Scherzer gets 3,000th K, near perfect game

Knowing Scherzer needed one more strikeout, fans got to their feet and cheered each time he had two strikes on a batter. Some held up cell phones to record the moment.

Scherzer came into the game needing six strikeouts to reach 3,000. He got Trent Grisham in the first. He struck out the side on nine pitches in the second, retiring Fernando Tatis Jr., Hosmer and Tommy Pham, who all went down swinging.

In the third, Scherzer struck out Wil Myers on five pitches.

Scherzer is 13 strikeouts from catching Houston's Justin Verlander for the most among active players. Verlander — a teammate of Scherzer's in Detroit — is missing the entire 2021 season following Tommy John surgery.

Scherzer is 13-4, and his 2.28 ERA was second in the National League behind Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes entering Sunday. He was acquired from the Washington Nationals in July and put himself in contention for a fourth Cy Young down the stretch for the Dodgers.

He is on a nine-game winning streak and hasn't lost since May 30 against Milwaukee. He is 9-0 in his last 15 starts since June 4, going 9-0 with a 2.23 ERA. Four of those wins have come with the Dodgers.

Scherzer was drafted by Arizona in 2006 out of Missouri. He has pitched for the Diamondbacks, Detroit and Washington, and is a combined 188-97 with a 3.15 ERA in his career.

