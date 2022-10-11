Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres

May made six starts after returning from Tommy John surgery before going on the 15-day injured list Sept. 24 with lower back tightness. The right-hander made a relatively quick recovery after taking a short break from throwing.

Treinen has been working to overcome right shoulder trouble. His biggest obstacle has been feeling good in the days after throwing. The right-hander has only appeared in five games this season. An appearance in the NLDS would be his first in a major league game since Sept. 5.

There were no surprises among the 13 position players named to the Dodgers' roster. Only infielder Hanser Alberto was left off.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

