Dodgers' Kiké Hernández makes error in midst of live television interview

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández made an error while in the midst of a live television interview during a game against the New York Yankees
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
41 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández made an error while in the midst of a live television interview Friday night during a game against the New York Yankees.

Hernández had a microphone and earpiece in his left ear as he spoke with Wayne Randazzo and former pitcher Dontrelle Willis on the Apple TV telecast in the second inning. After talking about Hernández's decision to wear colorful cleats and the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium, there was one out, no one on and a 1-2 count on Gleyber Torres when Willis asked: “You guys are (a) very close-knit ballclub. Where does that come from?”

Torres hit a grounder to third, prompting Willis to say: “After this play."

The ball hit Hernández on his bare right hand. By the time the third baseman recovered and threw to first, Torres had crossed the bag.

About one minute latter, after ball one to DJ LeMahieu on a pitch clock violation by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hernández said: “What was the previous question, before I made that error?”

Responded Willis: "I don't want to ask it again, because I don't want you to boot the ball again, to be honest with you. I'll take that E for you, big dog."

Torres reached third on Trent Grisham's two-out single but was stranded when Jose Trevino struck out.

Hernández then reached on an error by Torres when the second baseman dropped his popup to short right field in the third.

Baseball's collective bargaining agreement calls for a player to receive a $10,000 stipend for wearing a two-way microphone for at least one inning of a regular-season game. The amount rises to $15,000 in the postseason.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

