Dodgers' Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain.

This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was warming up before the fifth inning of a 5-3 victory over San Francisco on Thursday when he winced and pointed to the Dodgers' dugout. He later walked off the field with a trainer.

Kershaw, a nine-time All-Star, is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings.

Also Friday, the Dodgers activated utilityman Chris Taylor, who had missed a month with a fractured left foot. He's batting .238 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games.

The Dodgers also recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta and optioned outfielder James Outman.

Moronta is 0-0 with a 4.67 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. Outman went 6 of 13 with one homer and three RBIs in four games with the Dodgers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

