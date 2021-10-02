Dodgers' Kershaw leaves start against Brewers with injury

Kershaw gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his final regular-season start. The left-hander struck out one and walked none. The Dodgers didn't immediately announce a diagnosis.

Manager Dave Roberts and a trainer went to the mound to check on the three-time Cy Young Award winner. After a few moments, Kershaw walked off with the trainer and took a seat in the dugout. Rather than give up the ball, as pitchers typically do when they’re being replaced, Kershaw kept it in his glove.