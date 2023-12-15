Dodgers have tentative deal to acquire Glasnow from Rays, subject to new contract, AP source says

The tentative trade was first reported by ESPN.

“There is nothing done yet," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said on MLB Network at the news conference to discuss Shohei Ohtani's record $700 million, 10-year contract.

Glasnow, who turned 30 in August, has a $25 million salary next year in the second season of a $30.35 million, two-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. He would receive a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.

Glasnow had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021, and returned to the major leagues on Sept. 28, 2022. He went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA for the Rays last season, striking out 162 and walking 37 in 120 innings.

He strained his left oblique while throwing batting practice on Feb. 27 and didn't make his season debut until May 27.

Glasnow is 30-27 with a 3.89 ERA over eight seasons with Pittsburgh (2016-18) and the Rays. He would join an uncertain rotation — the Dodgers don't know whether Clayton Kershaw will re-sign after giving up six runs while getting just one out in the NL Division Series against Arizona. Walker Buehler is coming back from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 23, 2022.

Glasnow slots into the rotation along with Buehler and Bobby Miller. Buehler is expected back after rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery, which ended his season early in 2022 and kept him out all of 2023. Miller debuted for the Dodgers last May and remained in the rotation the rest of the season. He was 11-4 in 22 starts with a 3.76 ERA.

The Dodgers still need more starting pitching. Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is a free agent who underwent shoulder surgery on Nov. 3 and the 35-year-old lefty has yet to decide where or when he might pitch next season.

Margot, 29, hit .264 with four homers, 38 RBIs and nine steals last season. He has a $10 million salary next year in the second season of a $19 million, two-year contract that includes a $12 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. He can become a free agent at the end of the deal.

Pepiot, a 26-year-old right-hander, made his big league debut in 2022. He was 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in three starts and five relief appearances for the Dodgers this year and 0-2 with a 3.97 ERA in six starts at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

He earned a rotation spot, then strained his left oblique in his final spring training start on March 28 and began the season on the injured list. Pepiot said the injury also impacted his intercostal muscles, and he didn't make his first big league appearance until Aug. 19.

Deluca, 25, made his major league debut on June 7 and hit .262 with two homers and six RBIs in 24 games. He batted .306 with seven homers and 35 RBIs at Oklahoma City and .279 with 10 homers and 18 RBIs at Double-A Tulsa.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

