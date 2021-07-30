Dodgers get Royals left-hander Danny Duffy for playoff push

With 10 years in the big leagues and the last five with the same team, Duffy could have vetoed a trade. Instead, he's going back to Southern California, where's he from, and leaving a team out of playoff contention for a club in the thick of the race.

The Dodgers are three games behind San Francisco in the NL West after losing to the Giants 5-0 on Thursday. Los Angeles holds the top wild-card spot.

Duffy could fill the rotation spot that Trevor Bauer held. Bauer was played on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the players’ association on July 2 under the sport's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Police and MLB are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against the pitcher, and his leave has been extended through Aug. 6.

The Dodgers designated outfielder DJ Peters for assignment to make room for Duffy.

___

