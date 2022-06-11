Dodgers ace Walker Buehler goes on IL with forearm strain

Buehler left Friday night’s start at San Francisco after four innings when his elbow began bothering him. After the game, Buehler said he’s dealt with occasional soreness in his elbow in recent years, and he expressed concern.

The 27-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, shortly after Los Angeles selected him from Vanderbilt with the 24th overall pick in the amateur draft. A two-time All-Star, Buehler is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts.